Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The 34-year-old actor in a shocking incident died by suicide on June 14. Considered to be one of the most talented actors in recent times to make it big in the industry without having a film background, Sushant's death has certainly left his fans devastated. The actor in a short period managed to deliver some amazing performances with films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. The actor's last film, Dil Bechara is yet to release and it will certainly be a heart-breaking watch given that the actor is no more with us. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

The Mukesh Chhabra directorial was announced to have an OTT release a few months back. Starring Sushant alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, the film is an adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. After Sushant's tragic death, fans are now hoping for the film to have a theatrical release so that the actor gets his final work as a big-screen release. Twitterati are trending #DilBecharaOnBigScreen to request the makers to make this film a theatrical release. Fans are leaving emotional messages saying Sushant deserves to have his last work celebrated. Here are a few tweets from the trend. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon.

Sushant's Last Film Should Release On the Big Screen:

Will Wait for It To Release in Theatres:

We want to see #DilBecharaOnBigScreen please don't release in OTT ....how long it takes doesn't matter we'll will for this movie #RIPSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/cVnhIUOIZj — ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ - ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ 🚭 HBD - Yogesh and Aritra ❤️🙏 (@AdityaS_Indian) June 16, 2020

As the Last Respect to Sushant, the Film Should Get a Theatrical Release:

This Man @itsSSR Deserved much More But Now Only One Thing You Guys Can Make It As The Last Due Respect To Him Would Be Releasing his Last movie #DilBecharaOnBigScreen @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi He Always Wanted his movies to be enjoyed in Theaters plss for us for him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0hIIpw7ipY — ViNuShaNkeR_AjiThA (@Vinuv143) June 16, 2020

Deserves a Theatrical Release:

We know as they say..After death the Movie world will continue and replace #SushantSinghRajput so easily..But his family will be left dealing with this trauma.. At least give them one last time to see their son, in What he Loved Cinema, in big screen.#DilBecharaOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/jFYdtbPc28 — 🅽🅰🅸🅼🅰 🆂🅷🅴🅽💞💞 (@naima_shen) June 16, 2020

The release of Dil Bechara has been postponed multiple times. The movie was scheduled to release on May 8, but it was indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).