Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on May 14. A few reports suggest that the actor was clinically depressed. He was a gem. May his soul rest in eternal peace. He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and still had a very long way to go in his career. He has starred in some pathbreaking movies like the criminally underrated Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and undeniably must-watch Sonchiriya. Before his death, the actor shot for a romantic film, Dil Bechara. The movie will now release posthumously.

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The Fault in Our Stars. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi in her debut role as a lead actor. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the popular casting director making his filmmaking debut.

The release of Dil Bechara has been postponed multiple times. The movie was scheduled to release on May 8, but it was indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumours that the film might release on a streaming platform, but the makers denied it.

Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Dil Bechara has been a troubled production since ever. It was titled Kizie Aur Manny in the early stages of production. The principal photography of the film was halted after the director as accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement. He resumed duties after getting a clean chit from an internal investigation by Fox Studios. Then the movie underwent a title change. The release date was pushed from November 2019 to May 8, 2020, which was again changed, as mention. Now, this tragedy is attached to the film's fate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amazon Prime Dil Bechara Dil Bechara Release Date Fox Star Studios Netflix Sanjana Sanghi Sushant Singh Rajput The Fault in Our Stars The Fault in Our Stars Remake
You might also like
In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
Entertainment

In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Viral

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Health & Wellness

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement