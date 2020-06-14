Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on May 14. A few reports suggest that the actor was clinically depressed. He was a gem. May his soul rest in eternal peace. He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and still had a very long way to go in his career. He has starred in some pathbreaking movies like the criminally underrated Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and undeniably must-watch Sonchiriya. Before his death, the actor shot for a romantic film, Dil Bechara. The movie will now release posthumously.

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The Fault in Our Stars. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi in her debut role as a lead actor. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the popular casting director making his filmmaking debut.

The release of Dil Bechara has been postponed multiple times. The movie was scheduled to release on May 8, but it was indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumours that the film might release on a streaming platform, but the makers denied it.

Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Dil Bechara has been a troubled production since ever. It was titled Kizie Aur Manny in the early stages of production. The principal photography of the film was halted after the director as accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement. He resumed duties after getting a clean chit from an internal investigation by Fox Studios. Then the movie underwent a title change. The release date was pushed from November 2019 to May 8, 2020, which was again changed, as mention. Now, this tragedy is attached to the film's fate.

