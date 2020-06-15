Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom

Let me begin by saying this - Bollywood is a very callous, shallow and superficial industry. It is easy to see the shallowness in the celeb's Insta posts and tweets when they 'condole' someone's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left quite a few cans of worms open. People have been outraging against the insensitive reporting of media on his demise. People are annoyed with Sushant's so-called industry friends, who claim they knew he was in clinical depression (as they wrote in the posts), but did little to help them out. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide.

And there are others who tried to take the blame on themselves for not being in touch with him. Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted in his post that he hadn't talked to the actor for a year (maybe the Drive fiasco was the reason) and he blames himself for the lack of communication. Alia Bhatt also has something similar to say in her Insta post on the actor's demise.

Now trolls have been began these new trends where they are blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and the so-called 'Nepotism' brigand for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. It doesn't help that celebs like Kangana Ranaut are putting up videos that fan the fire in that direction (which, nevertheless, ended up being self-serving). Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video).

This argument is wrong on quite a few counts. First of all, let's agree that this kind of trolling amounts to bullying. And Bullying is one of the many reasons that leads to people getting depression (the writer is one such survivor). So by making hateful comments in their names, you are becoming what you accuse them to be.

Secondly (and this is for Kangana Ranaut too), by blaming the Bollywood 'nepotism' gang for Sushant's death, you are making them abettors to his suicide. This is a very serious allegation. You are actually accusing them of murder.

The police, in their initial investigations, have revealed that no suicide letter has been found and there is no foul play involved in the actor's suicide. Making speculations about the reason for his demise is highly irresponsible, when we really don't know why he was depressed. I am not saying that lack of support from Bollywood may NEVER be a reason, but till someone close to the actor comes out and says so, this is merely a negative conjecture.

We have had people affected by depression that had nothing to do with their work. Deepika Padukone is a prime example of a depression survivor, who admitted she was suffering from the condition, at a time when she had good films in her kitty. So let's stop jumping the gun and attacking the Bollywood gang, because they are such soft targets.

The biggest grouse I have with the nepotism angle is that it insults Sushant as both a star and self-made actor. Sushant was one of few successful examples of 'outsiders' who cemented a place for himself in Bollywood. After transitioning from television, Sushant gave an incredible debut in Kai Po Che that had also cemented him as a star. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

YRF had immediately bagged him for a contract, and he did two movies with them - Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, though both were not big hits.

In his movie career, Sushant had given consistently good performances in his movies. Though, the actor's movie career was uneven box-office wise, with its hits and flops. His most notable success is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with many claiming it to be his best performance.

I beg to differ. His finest performance was in Sonchiriya, one of the best films of last year. it was an award-worthy performance. Many use this film to call out the Bollywood lobby for not rewarding his performance in the film with awards. It begs me to ask this, if so many people saw his performance and liked it, then why was Sonchiriya his worst performing movie? It hadn't even grossed Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. So if Karan Johar and 'gang' hadn't supported Sushant, have we done so as an audience?

His last film, Chhichhore, which was more light-hearted and entertaining, was a Rs 100 crore hit. So people saying his career was done, are wrong. Sushant's next, Dil Bechara, is already shot and is ready for release when the lockdown lifts. His career right now may not be on a high as it was during MS Dhoni, but which actor doesn't have his or her up and downs?

Yes, he was affected by nepotism, a curse not just for Bollywood but also for other industries and venues, including politics. Sushant had himself hinted about it in his posts, tweets and quotes. Some of the Tweeple are already circulating them as proof of how he was treated as an outsider. Sadly, this discussion of Sushant being treated so was never brought into spotlight when he was alive.

Yes, Sushant wasn't a part of Karan Johar's inner circle. But that could be because the actor himself hasn't chosen to do so. He was both reserved as an actor and a person, with limited friend circle. Also, as Gulshan Devaiah mentioned in his tweet, Bollywood is not a family. It is an industry, you don't really be friends with whom you work with. Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Gulshan Devaiah Rejects The Idea of Bollywood Being a Family In His Tweet.

Karan Johar, who is accused of launching starkids, have also worked with 'outsiders'. His first film had an outsider in Shah Rukh Khan. The actor he backs the most in his productions - Sidharth Malhotra - is an outsider.

That doesn't deny that Karan has been favouring star-kids. He has also shown an indifferent attitude towards people who come from small towns in the industry. Kangana's anger towards the filmmaker is understandable, when she had revealed on his own show, Koffee With Karan, that he had once mocked her accent.

But did actors like Kangana and Sushant need a Dharma movie to get where they are now? Both their films with the production house - Ungli and Drive - were disasters, and they delivered better films and hits outside the manner. So why give importance to Karan Johar in how Sushant's career fared, or complain that he never gave him opportunities? Did the filmmaker play any role in the rise of 'outsiders' like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu?

Sushant's demise is a tragedy, and it should make us introspect our own lives and our relationships with others. By bringing external factors, only to push your agenda, is merely being as selfish as the person whom you are accusing to be. And moreover, it is insulting to the spirit of the actor, whose hard work and success as an actor get linked to someone who has least contribution to it.

The thing to do now is to pray for his soul to rest in peace and reach out to people who may need our help. Also, wait for the police reports when they are done with the investigations.

Bullying people on social media on unbased allegations and conspiracy theories is not the way to go, as it triggers more emotional and mental problems for your targets that could lead to clinical depression. Let's remember Sushant for all his great performances, his wonderful charities and what a fine human being he has been. Om Shanti!

