Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom

Bollywood Sreeju Sudhakaran| Jun 15, 2020 09:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom
Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Let me begin by saying this - Bollywood is a very callous, shallow and superficial industry. It is easy to see the shallowness in the celeb's Insta posts and tweets when they 'condole' someone's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left quite a few cans of worms open. People have been outraging against the insensitive reporting of media on his demise. People are annoyed with Sushant's so-called industry friends, who claim they knew he was in clinical depression (as they wrote in the posts), but did little to help them out. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide.

And there are others who tried to take the blame on themselves for not being in touch with him. Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted in his post that he hadn't talked to the actor for a year (maybe the Drive fiasco was the reason) and he blames himself for the lack of communication. Alia Bhatt also has something similar to say in her Insta post on the actor's demise.

Now trolls have been began these new trends where they are blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and the so-called 'Nepotism' brigand for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. It doesn't help that celebs like Kangana Ranaut are putting up videos that fan the fire in that direction (which, nevertheless, ended up being self-serving). Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video).

This argument is wrong on quite a few counts. First of all, let's agree that this kind of trolling amounts to bullying. And Bullying is one of the many reasons that leads to people getting depression (the writer is one such survivor). So by making hateful comments in their names, you are becoming what you accuse them to be.

Secondly (and this is for Kangana Ranaut too), by blaming the Bollywood 'nepotism' gang for Sushant's death, you are making them abettors to his suicide. This is a very serious allegation. You are actually accusing them of murder.

The police, in their initial investigations, have revealed that no suicide letter has been found and there is no foul play involved in the actor's suicide. Making speculations about the reason for his demise is highly irresponsible, when we really don't know why he was depressed. I am not saying that lack of support from Bollywood may NEVER be a reason, but till someone close to the actor comes out and says so, this is merely a negative conjecture.

We have had people affected by depression that had nothing to do with their work. Deepika Padukone is a prime example of a depression survivor, who admitted she was suffering from the condition, at a time when she had good films in her kitty. So let's stop jumping the gun and attacking the Bollywood gang, because they are such soft targets.

The biggest grouse I have with the nepotism angle is that it insults Sushant as both a star and self-made actor. Sushant was one of few successful examples of 'outsiders' who cemented a place for himself in Bollywood. After transitioning from television, Sushant gave an incredible debut in Kai Po Che that had also cemented him as a star. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

YRF had immediately bagged him for a contract, and he did two movies with them - Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, though both were not big hits.

In his movie career, Sushant had given consistently good performances in his movies. Though, the actor's movie career was uneven box-office wise, with its hits and flops. His most notable success is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with many claiming it to be his best performance.

I beg to differ. His finest performance was in Sonchiriya, one of the best films of last year. it was an award-worthy performance. Many use this film to call out the Bollywood lobby for not rewarding his performance in the film with awards. It begs me to ask this, if so many people saw his performance and liked it, then why was Sonchiriya his worst performing movie? It hadn't even grossed Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. So if Karan Johar and 'gang' hadn't supported Sushant, have we done so as an audience?

His last film, Chhichhore, which was more light-hearted and entertaining, was a Rs 100 crore hit. So people saying his career was done, are wrong. Sushant's next, Dil Bechara, is already shot and is ready for release when the lockdown lifts. His career right now may not be on a high as it was during MS Dhoni, but which actor doesn't have his or her up and downs?

Yes, he was affected by nepotism, a curse not just for Bollywood but also for other industries and venues, including politics. Sushant had himself hinted about it in his posts, tweets and quotes. Some of the Tweeple are already circulating them as proof of how he was treated as an outsider. Sadly, this discussion of Sushant being treated so was never brought into spotlight when he was alive.

Yes, Sushant wasn't a part of Karan Johar's inner circle. But that could be because the actor himself hasn't chosen to do so. He was both reserved as an actor and a person, with limited friend circle. Also, as Gulshan Devaiah mentioned in his tweet, Bollywood is not a family. It is an industry, you don't really be friends with whom you work with. Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Gulshan Devaiah Rejects The Idea of Bollywood Being a Family In His Tweet.

Karan Johar, who is accused of launching starkids, have also worked with 'outsiders'. His first film had an outsider in Shah Rukh Khan. The actor he backs the most in his productions  - Sidharth Malhotra - is an outsider.

That doesn't deny that Karan has been favouring star-kids. He has also shown an indifferent attitude towards people who come from small towns in the industry. Kangana's anger towards the filmmaker is understandable, when she had revealed  on his own show, Koffee With Karan, that he had once mocked her accent.

But did actors like Kangana and Sushant need a Dharma movie to get where they are now? Both their films with the production house - Ungli and Drive - were disasters, and they delivered better films and hits outside the manner. So why give importance to Karan Johar in how Sushant's career fared, or complain that he never gave him opportunities? Did the filmmaker play any role in the rise of 'outsiders' like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu?

Sushant's demise is a tragedy, and it should make us introspect our own lives and our relationships with others. By bringing external factors, only to push your agenda, is merely being as selfish as the person whom you are accusing to be. And moreover, it is insulting to the spirit of the actor, whose hard work and success as an actor get linked to someone who has least contribution to it.

The thing to do now is to pray for his soul to rest in peace and reach out to people who may need our help. Also, wait for the police reports when they are done with the investigations.

Bullying people on social media on unbased allegations and conspiracy theories is not the way to go, as it triggers more emotional and mental problems for your targets that could lead to clinical depression. Let's remember Sushant for all his great performances, his wonderful charities and what a fine human being he has been. Om Shanti!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Alia Bhatt Depression Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar Nepotism Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Death News Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor's Sister Reveals He Wasn't Feeling Well for the Last One Week
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor's Sister Reveals He Wasn't Feeling Well for the Last One Week
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!
Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor
Cricket

Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Bollywood

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement