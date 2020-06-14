Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14, has led to the whole hush-hush discussion about mental health, especially in Bollywood, to come to fore. Sidhant hung himself at his Bandra residence and by the time he was discovered, he had passed away. The actor’s suicide came as a huge shock to many. It is being reported that Sidhant was battling depression and in fact was even taking medication to battle the same. However, mental illness ultimately took its toll. Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'.

While a host of actors and actress, both television and Bollywood paid their respected to condolences to Sushant, his Kedarnath co-star, actress Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram to share a bittersweet memory. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet).

Check Out Her Post Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️💔❣️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara had nothing to say but her post and her caption of heart emojis said it all- that she will miss Sushant a lot. Sara and Sushant hit it off well during the filming of Kedarnath and the duo was so pally that they were even linked together. 5 Pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput From Kedarnath Wrap-Up Party That Prove They Share a Crackling Chemistry.

Sushant’s last rites will be taking place on June 15 in Mumbai after his father and sisters fly down on June 14 from Patna. Sushant Singh Rajput, indeed, a star gone too soon. You will be sorely missed SSR! May you rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Bollywood

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement