The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still looking for answers and will wait for justice patiently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti declared on Thursday, a day after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail. Sharing a quote by bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, Shweta wrote on Instagram: "We might not have all the answers yet... but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God." SSR’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens a Post About Resilience As She Writes ‘All Eyes on CBI’

Coelho's quote, which Shweta posted on her social media page, reads: "The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter." She also shared a verse from Bhagvad Gita: "Bhagvad Gita Chapter 2, Verse 48 Krishna Says -- "Steadfast in Yoga, do your duties, without attachment, O Arjuna, treating success and failure alike. Yoga is equanimity." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Heartwarming Throwback Pic Of The Late Actor

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram Post Below:

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. On Wednesday, Rhea walked out of Byculla Jail in the city, after spending 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. She was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of a probe into an alleged drugs link in Sushant's death.

