Sushmita Sen took to her social media handles to inform her followers that her daughter Renee Sen's Instagram account was hacked earlier today. The actress added this has not left her daughter perturbed, but she is more than happy to start afresh. Renee's account is disabled, at the time of writing this story. "Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew," Sushmita wrote, along with a screenshot of her daughter's account, with a stamp of 'hacked' on it. Sushmita Sen: I Am Hardly Conscious About the Fashion Critics While Picking My Outfits.

Sushmita added that she feels bad for the hacker and that she will keep her fans updated about it. Before being hacked, Renee had over ten thousand followers on her account. Suttabaazi Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Makes Her Acting Debut in a Film That's About Every Indian Family Ever! (Watch Video).

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee will soon be making her acting debut with a short film, Suttabaazi. The first trailer for the film was well-recieved by the audience.

Earlier today, Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick also complained about her Twitter account getting hacked. After a couple of hours, her Twitter handle was recovered. On December 8, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Bhabhi’s Instagram was also hacked. In October Susanne Khan's Twitter account was hacked. Pooja Hegde and Elbnaaz Nourozi's Instagram accounts were also hacked this year. It is about time that the platforms up the security and remove any vulnerabilities in security.

