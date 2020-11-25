After the release of his film Taish, actor Pulkit Samrat is now working on his next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pulkit shared a photo of him along with his team at a reading session. Keeping in mind the pandemic, they all had their masks on. Taish Ending Explained: Who Dies and Who Survives in Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh’s Revenge Saga? (SPOILER ALERT)

"New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!" Pulkit captioned the image. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. [Exclusive] Taish Actor Pulkit Samrat: I Respect Kriti Kharbanda as a Colleague First (Watch Video)

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra. Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi. He will also be seen in Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).