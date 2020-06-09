Amid Social Distancing, Suswagatam Khushamadeed Promotes Social Bonding

Pulkit Samrat

Essence of Lucknow and Delhi in Suswagatam Khushamadeed

The whole world is disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak,the film industry are utilizing this tough time for their upcoming projects. Be ready to enjoy the loads of humour as the pandemic ends, actor Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming film “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” intends to spread a message of love, friendship ,humour and compassion elements that glue a society together.

Meta4films & Insite India have signed Pulkit for two films.The first to go on floor will be “Suswagatam Khushamameed”. The film written by Manish Kishore and to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar, will be extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow, and will be co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions. The fun and quirky film is said to be a movie about social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world, and can conquer all. Filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar, who prior to this, had directed Kaashi-in search of Ganga with Sharman Joshi.

On confirming the news, Pulkit stated “ the film has all the flavour to entertain the viewers with humour and also will also glue the audience to their seat.The story of the film is fresh and I can connect with character.I’m waiting to portray my character on the silver screen to spread love and harmony.”

Dhiraj Kumar added “I always search for unique and fresh stories so I am really excited. He said right now he can reveal that it’s a fun film written by my partner Manish Kishore. People will enjoy it. We will soon It’s certainly going to be a wholesome entertainer with an underlying message of Social harmony and how love triumphs over all manmade disparities. The film will have the essence of the capital New Delhi and the Nawabs of Lucknow. The shooting of film will be done in New Delhi and Lucknow. My challenge will be to assimilate the varied etiquettes and cultures of both cities through the characters in a humorous way.

Manish has written a beautiful script and it’s my responsibility to frame the script on the screen as beautifully. I’m working with an excellent team and confident of the outcome. Having Pulkit on board to play the lead is an added advantage as he hails from Delhi and is well versed with its discrete lingo and culture. Its a romantic comedy which is set at Lucknow and in Delhi.

The story is fresh and will definitely give audience good amount of humour.As it is a comedy film, one will definitely witness the plenty of humorous one-liners. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, where social distancing is vital, this film is talking about social bonding. It is based on a love story which is above all. We will start the shooting after the lockdown is over.”

