Pulkit Samrat who has starred in varied films since his debut in 2012 has proved he’s talented each time he has appeared on the big screen. To make a mark in the industry is not an easy task, but Pulkit has been consistent with his acting and that’s why he’s loved. Not just this, the young lad is also a style stunner. Over the years, his fashion choices have been delightful, trendy, and wearable. Right from flaunting ethnic wear that’s pretty, wearing crisp suits to even showcasing how to nail it with basic causal pieces, he’s just fab. Pulkit Samrat Gets a Kiss From Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in Their Latest Pool Picture From Goa!

Just how with every movie his acting has evolved, the same way, we have also seen him grow in the style department. Be it a statement wear or just a 5 PM look, Pulkit has managed to make jaws drop with his sartorial picks. He definitely does menswear his own way and gives you an OOTD that’s in vogue. And as he celebrates his 38th birthday today, here are some of his style gems that need your attention right now. Pulkit Samrat Pens a Sweet Birthday Wish for His Lady Love Kriti Kharbanda as She Turns 31! (View Pics).

Cherry Red Kurta Suits Him!

Hottie in a Dungaree!

Shimmer Is Just For Girls? Nah

In a Pinstripe Powderblue Pantsuit!

Smart and Trendy Dressing!

Suit With a Turtleneck Tee = Fab!

Definitely Not a 'Duh' Fashion!

Quirky Style at its Best!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best style outings of the actor that every man should take note of. Having said that, the key to Sanam Re actor's successful fashion is that he always experiments. Here’s wishing Pulkit Samrat a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

