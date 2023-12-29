Celebrating the illustrious career and vibrant persona of Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, the industry and fans commemorate his birthday today as he turns 40. Known for his versatility and charismatic screen presence, Pulkit has carved a niche for himself with his compelling performances. As he marks another year, the actor stands at the forefront of accolades and well-wishes pouring in from all quarters of the entertainment world. Pulkit Samrat Looks Dapper in All-White Outfit As He Attends Fukrey 3 Screening With Family (Watch Video).

Pulkit Samrat's Top 5 Movies:

Fukrey

Portraying the role of Hunny, Pulkit stole hearts with his charm and wit in this comedy-drama. His character's sharp yet endearing personality became a fan favorite, contributing significantly to the film's success.

Fukrey Returns

Returning as Hunny in the sequel, Pulkit continued to impress audiences with his impeccable comedic timing, further solidifying his place as a standout performer in ensemble casts.

Sanam Re

Displaying his romantic side, Pulkit's portrayal of Akash in this romantic drama alongside Yami Gautam garnered appreciation for his emotional depth and on-screen chemistry.

Pagalpanti

In this multi-starrer comedy, Pulkit showcased his versatility, delivering a hilarious performance that added flair to the ensemble cast.

Taish

In this revenge drama, Pulkit portrayed Sunny, exhibiting a compelling range as an actor, diving into the complexities of his character with finesse. Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat Shares His Favourite BTS Moments on Insta! (Watch Video).

As the industry and his fans extend warm wishes on his special day, Pulkit Samrat stands as a testament to passion, talent, and versatility, shaping his path in Bollywood with every role he takes on. Here's to an actor whose performances resonate and continue to charm audiences, leaving an indelible imprint on the silver screen. Happy Birthday, Pulkit Samrat!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).