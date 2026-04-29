‘SVC63’: Is Rajpal Yadav Joining Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film Amid INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case? Here’s What We Know

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bond with Salman throughout the story," a source told the publication. "It’s one of the most important characters, and the casting happened purely on merit. Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels he fits the bill perfectly for this specific part." The film, which also stars Nayanthara, is being positioned as a high-octane actioner but will reportedly utilise Yadav’s comedic timing to provide levity. Insiders suggest the "comic angle" of his role is expected to be a major highlight for audiences. Salman Khan and Nayanthara Kick Off Shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s Grand Action Entertainer in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Salman Khan to Reunite With Rajpal Yadav for ‘SVC63’?

The collaboration marks a heartwarming reunion for the duo, who have previously delivered iconic comedic performances in hits like Partner and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The casting is particularly noteworthy given Salman Khan’s recent public show of support for Yadav.

A few weeks ago, Khan took to social media to praise Yadav’s work ethic and talent, reassuring the actor that quality opportunities would always be available to him despite his personal setbacks. Yadav responded with gratitude, referring to the superstar as an "elder brother" who has consistently guided him.

Rajpal Yadav's INR 9 Crore Legal Dispute

The news of Yadav’s casting comes as he continues to navigate the fallout of a decade-old financial dispute. The case stems from an INR 5 crore loan taken in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. In recent interviews, Yadav clarified that the dispute was not merely about an inability to pay, but rather a complex legal battle involving alleged mismanagement by financiers that he claims resulted in a total loss of INR 22 crore.

While he served a brief stint in Tihar Jail in connection with the case, he was later granted interim bail and has recently stated he intends to fight the matter in court rather than opting for an out-of-court settlement.

‘SVC63’ Production Timeline and Release

SVC63 represents the first collaboration between Salman Khan, director Vamshi Paidipally, and producer Dil Raju. While much of the plot remains under wraps, the team is reportedly planning a "spectacle-driven" title reveal in the coming months. Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude to ‘Bade Bhai’ Salman Khan for Lauding His 30-Year-Old Acting Career After Clarifying Award Show Incident (View Post).

The film is currently slated for a major theatrical release on Eid 2027, following Salman Khan's other scheduled project, Sikandar. For Yadav, who is currently enjoying the box office success of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, this role cements his steady comeback in the mainstream industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).