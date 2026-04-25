Yash Talks ‘Toxic’ at CinemaCon 2026: Why Geetu Mohandas’ Female Gaze Changes the Action Genre (Watch Video)

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At CinemaCon 2026, Rocking Star Yash offered a compelling insight into what makes Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stand apart—his collaboration with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. In an industry where large-scale action films have historically been helmed by male directors, Yash highlighted how this project breaks new ground. Adding to the film’s distinct edge is the involvement of Hollywood action director J. J. Perry, whose collaboration with Mohandas already hints at something visually and totally different, bringing together raw, high-impact action with a more layered and emotionally driven narrative lens. Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Set in Pre-Liberation Goa, Actor Drops New Details.

Yash on Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ - Watch

Yash Praises Female Director’s Vision in Action Film

Speaking about the experience, Yash shared, “That’s the most exciting part. When you say action films, it’s generally been restricted to male directors in India. A large-scale gangster film with a female gaze is something very new and refreshing.” He went on to emphasise Mohandas’ clarity and creative conviction, adding that her perspective brought a unique emotional depth to the narrative. “Her thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. She’s a fabulous writer—I could learn so much.” Reflecting on the nuances she brings to storytelling, Yash noted how her lens reshaped his understanding of emotional and sensual storytelling. “The desired quotient of certain emotions—romance or sensuality—how a woman can present it is entirely different. That’s something I’ve realised in this journey.” ‘Toxic’: Hollywood Action Director JJ Perry Calls Working With Yash and Geetu Mohandas an ‘Honour’, Shares BTS Glimpses (View Post)

About 'Toxic'

With Toxic, the collaboration between Yash and Geetu Mohandas signals a shift in how action cinema can be imagined—blending scale with sensitivity, and grit with a distinctly fresh perspective. What further elevates the film is its powerful lineup of female characters, with actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria playing pivotal roles—making it even more intriguing to see how these narratives unfold within a genre traditionally dominated by male perspectives. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated to hit screens on 4th June 2026, setting the stage for a bold, genre-defying cinematic experience.

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