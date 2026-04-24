Who Is Sufyan Nadiadwala? Sajid Nadiadwala’s Son Goes Viral for His Young Salman Khan Resemblance

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Sufyan Nadiadwala, the younger son of veteran Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has recently become a major talking point across social media platforms. The young star kid is gaining significant traction online as netizens point out a striking physical resemblance to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, sparking widespread curiosity about his potential future in the film industry. ‘Thoda Durr Ki Sochna Chahiye’: Salman Khan Shares Glimpse From Vamshi Paidipally Film Mahurat, Asks Fans To Wait (Watch Video).

Sufyan Nadiadwalas Viral Video Sparks Young Salman Khan Lookalike Debate

The buzz began following a recent public appearance captured on video, where Sufyan was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. In the clip, which has since accumulated millions of views, Sufyan is seen sporting a casual look and a hairstyle that many fans claim mirrors Salman Khan’s iconic aesthetic.

Sufyan Nadiadwala's Son Sufyan Nadiadwala Goes Viral After Latest Public Appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood pap king (@bollywoodpapking)

Social media users were quick to highlight his facial features and walk, leading to a surge in "Salman Khan 2.0" comments. The video has been widely reshared on platforms, placing the teenager firmly under the national spotlight.

Internet Compares Sajid Nadiadwala’s Son to Salman Khan

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who is Sufyan Nadiadwala?

Sufyan Nadiadwala belongs to one of the most influential film dynasties in Indian cinema. He is the son of producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala. The Nadiadwala family has a legacy spanning over seven decades in the industry, responsible for blockbusters such as Kick, Housefull, and Chhichhore.

Instagram Post of Sufyan Nadiadwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufy Nadiadwala (@snadiadwala1)

While he has mostly remained away from the cameras compared to other star kids, Sufyan is often seen at high-profile industry events and screenings alongside his elder brother, Subhan Nadiadwala.

Sufyan Nadiadwala Age, Education, and Career Aspirations

Born in the mid-2000s, Sufyan is currently in his late teens. While his elder brother Subhan is already preparing for his acting debut in the upcoming romantic drama Aisi Deewangi, Sufyan is reportedly focusing on his education.

Sources close to the family suggest that while Sufyan is frequently seen around film sets and production offices, he has not yet made a formal announcement regarding a career in acting or direction. However, given his family's deep roots in filmmaking, industry insiders anticipate he may eventually join the family business, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The comparison to Salman Khan carries significant weight, given the close real-life friendship between Sajid Nadiadwala and the superstar. Salman has headlined several of the elder Nadiadwala's biggest hits, and fans are finding it poetic that Sufyan appears to share the actor's "swag."

Comments on the viral video range from "He looks more like Salman than Salman himself" to "The next big superstar is ready." While some credit the resemblance to a similar fitness regime and styling, others believe the young Nadiadwala has inherited the screen presence necessary for a future in Bollywood. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?.

Sufyan Nadiadwala to Make Bollywood Debut Soon?

While Sufyan is currently the focus of viral attention, the Nadiadwala family is already preparing for a major cinematic milestone. His elder brother, Subhan Nadiadwala, officially began filming his Bollywood debut, Aisi Deewangi, in March 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The CSR Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).