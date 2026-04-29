‘Toxic’ Release POSTPONED: Yash’s Action Thriller To NOT Arrive on June 4, Makers Issue Statement

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KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations today announced that the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been rescheduled. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4, 2026, will now arrive in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon. ‘Toxic Is Not a Typical Gangster Film’: Yash Breaks Down His Upcoming Movie With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

‘Toxic’ Release Pushed

The decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders. The reception opened up opportunities for a significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign their release strategy.

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ To Miss June 4, 2026 Release

With the film now complete, the makers are currently focused on locking global distribution and forging key international partnerships to ensure Toxic reaches audiences across markets at the scale it demands. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Yash Talks About ‘Toxic’

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.

Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.

At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.

Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.” Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Set in Pre-Liberation Goa, Actor Drops New Details.

More About ‘Toxic’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon.