Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu usually prefers not to talk about her personal life, but she has opened up about relationship with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe saying they share a stable, nice and happy equation with no baggage. "I've not gone out and talked about him (Mathias Boe) because I've noticed that whenever I've spoken about him the headlines become more about him than me, and that overrides my professional life. I've been pretty much open. The families know about it as well. I met him during a badminton match. I was a spectator and he was a player. We ended up chatting on Twitter a bit and then we met each other. Since then, it's been stable, nice, happy, calm. No baggage, no burden relationship," she said.

The actress has an interesting line up of films including "Haseen Dillruba" and "Rashmi Rocket". Born and brought up in Delhi, Taapsee said that since childhood she chased excellence in everything. "It was in the eighth standard that I first set a target and ended up achieving it. I wanted to become the head girl of the school. To top that, I was declared the student of the year at school. That made me realise that if I genuinely set my heart on something, I can achieve it. It's not that I achieved everything I aimed for. I wanted to crack MBA with a 90-plus percentile, which did not happen," shared the actress.

Talking about how higher education helped her get a better perspective of the business of cinema, Taapsee quipped: "I'm glad that this (referring to her being an actor) will break the notion that actors are either backbenchers or dropouts." She continued: "I loved going to school. I used to be one of the frontbenchers and genuinely liked studying. I did not have the best attendance in the last few years because I started participating in a lot of extra-curricular activities like dancing and public speaking. But when I was in my class, I was there. That thing of giving your 100 per cent wherever you are, I learnt it from there."

