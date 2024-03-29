Taapsee Pannu’s love for saree is unmissable, as the actress has often worn and given a touch of modernity to the nine-yard wonder with sneakers during her international trips. However, this time, she professed her affection and hoped it would never end. Taapsee took to Instagram and shared pictures, where she wore a deconstructed saree. The actress wore a fusion-style drape saree with pants and a coat. She completed her look with stilettos, minimum make-up, and her hair neatly tied into a braid. For the caption, Taapsee wrote: “Hope this romance with saree never ends.” Taapsee Pannu Embraces Serenity in Ethereal White Saree (View Pics).

The actress also added a song titled Baagay by Hari and Sukhmani to the photo. This is the first post after reports of Taapsee tying the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. It was reported that Taapsee tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on March 23. As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Reports: Know Everything About the Badminton Player and His ‘Perfect’ Love Story With Haseen Dillruba Actress.

View Taapsee Pannu's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. However, when IANS reached out to the actress, her representatives didn't give any official confirmation.

