The Bollywood wedding scene of 2024 began with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanging vows, followed by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy Jaipur wedding, and Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's romantic ceremony in Manesar. Taapsee Pannu, the charming "Haseen Dillruba," is reportedly added to the list. Taapsee Pannu Ties The Knot With Mathias Boe in Udaipur; Pavail Gulati, Kanika Dhillon and Anurag Kashyap Attend the Intimate Wedding Ceremony - Reports.

The actress, who has been in a long-term relationship with former badminton player Mathias Boe, is speculated to have secretly married her beau. According to reports, their intimate wedding took place in Udaipur on March 23, following days of pre-wedding festivities starting on March 20. Among the attendees were Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap.

For those curious about Mathias Boe and his love story with Taapsee, here's a glimpse into his background and their relationship.

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias Boe hails from Denmark and is renowned for his men's doubles badminton prowess. He has had a distinguished career, representing Denmark in various tournaments, including the Olympics. Boe has earned numerous accolades, including gold at the European Games 2015 and two European championships in 2012 and 2017. Taapsee Pannu Ties the Knot With Long-Term Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an Intimate Wedding- Reports.

Here’s How Mathias Met Taapsee Pannu

After retiring from professional badminton in 2021, Boe transitioned into coaching. He became the men's doubles coach for India's national badminton team. Interestingly, Boe crossed paths with Taapsee Pannu when he was appointed coach of Pune 7 Aces, a team co-owned by the actress. Their romantic journey began over a decade ago, reportedly sparked during the first Indian Badminton League in 2013. Since then, they have been inseparable, with their relationship blossoming amidst Taapsee's Bollywood career and Boe's coaching endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).