Taapsee Pannu sure doesn't believe in mincing her own words. Especially when it comes to answering her peers. While her recent releases have all been praised and have performed well at the box office, Kangana Ranaut prefers calling her a B-grade actress who love Karan Johar and working in the industry. The Manikarnika actress in her recent interaction with Republic TV had slammed Taapsee by calling her a needy outsider and her comments have certainly irked the Badla actress. Kangana Ranaut 'Willing' to Return her Padma Shri Award if Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Don't Come True.

Taapsee took to her Twitter account to take a sly dig against Ranaut. While she didn't prefer taking any names, she ensured her message and reply was well conveyed. "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)" she tweeted and no points for guessing why. Not Ileana D'Cruz but Kangana Ranaut Was the First Choice for Mahesh Babu's Pokiri?

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Kangana in her recent interaction had slammed the actress along with Swara Bhasker for extending their support to Karan Johar. "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?" she had said.

While Taapsee was quick in giving her reply, we are waiting for Swara Bhasker to hit back. Will she, won't she?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).