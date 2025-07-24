Looks like love is in the air for Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. After dropping hints on Instagram, the two were recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport, making their rumoured relationship almost official. Their chemistry, smiles and sweet gestures have fans convinced that something special is brewing between them. Tara Sutaria Makes It Instagram Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Veer Pahariya? Actress Calls Him ‘Mine’ in Viral Social Media Post.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Arrive at Mumbai Airport – Watch Video

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Stylish Airport Sighting Sparks Dating Buzz

In the video, Veer was the first to step out of the car and greeted the paparazzi with a wave. He looked smart in an off-white shirt, white pants, sunglasses and beige shoes. Tara followed soon after, looking stunning in a white co-ord set with a black top, paired with shades, heels, and a stylish handbag. Her short hairdo suited her perfectly; she flashed a bright smile while waving at the cameras. Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Just Drop a Secret Vacation Hint? Fans Spot Clues After Rumoured Couple Posts Photos From Same Exotic Location (See Posts)

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Affectionate Gestures

What really caught attention was their sweet body language. Veer opened the car door for Tara and gently placed his hand on her back as they walked toward the airport. Tara responded with a similar gesture, showing how close the two seem to be.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Flirty Comments Fuel Relationship Buzz

Their social media PDA also hasn’t gone unnoticed. A few days ago, Tara posted some glamorous pictures with singer AP Dhillon. But it was Veer’s comment that stood out. He wrote “My” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara replied, “Mine” with a red heart and evil eye emoji, a cute exchange that made fans go “aww.” Is Tara Sutaria Dating Veer Pahariya Months After Link Up Rumours With Arunoday Singh? Here’s What We Know.

Tara Sutaria’s Past Romance With Aadar Jain

For those who don’t know, Tara was earlier in a relationship with Aadar Jain. They were together for almost four years before breaking up in 2023. Aadar has since moved on and married Alekha Advani in February this year.

