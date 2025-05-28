Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who split from Aadar Jain in 2023, has reportedly found love once again. The 29-year-old is now grabbing headlines for her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya, who made his acting debut in January 2025 alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. This comes months after the actress denied dating Arunoday Singh and revealed that the Jism 2 actor is a "dear friend". However, the actress is once again grabbing attention with her love life after reports suggested her rumoured romance with Veer Pahariya. Who Is Veer Pahariya? From Entrepreneur to ‘Sky Force’ Actor – Everything to Know About Former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde’s Grandson and Sara Ali Khan’s Ex-Boyfriend.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Dating?

A recent report in ETimes confirmed Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's romance and revealed that the duo have been dating for the past few months. The report said, "The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates." Not just the reports, but the rumoured couple's frequent public outings together have also caught everyone's attention, garnering widespread speculations online. Just a couple of days back, the duo were seen exiting a restaurant separately in Bandra, adding more fuel to the speculations.

Rumoured Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Spotted Outside an Eatery in Bandra

In March 2025, the duo also turned show stoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week. Talking about their past relationships, Veer Pahariya was previously dating his Sky Force co-star Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 actress was in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. After their break-up, Aadra tied the knot with Alekha Advani in February 2025. Aadar Jain Shares Breathtaking Photos From His Traditional Hindu Wedding With Alekha Advani on Insta!.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya, who made his acting debut with Sky Force, has not officially announced upcoming projects. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is rumoured to play the female lead in Awarapan 2, a sequel to Emraan Hashmi's iconic 2007 film Awarapan.

