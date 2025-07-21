Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Sutaria, known for films such as Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, shared a series of pictures alongside rapper-singer AP Dhillon from their song "Thodi Si Daaru" on her Instagram handle on Sunday. But what caught attention was the word exchange between her and Pahariya. Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Just Drop a Secret Vacation Hint? Fans Spot Clues After Rumoured Couple Posts Photos From Same Exotic Location (See Posts).

The Sky Force actor wrote "My", adding star and heart emojis in the comment section of the post, to which Sutaria replied "Mine" with a heart emoji. The rumours of the relationship between the actors have been there for a while. The duo also walked as the showstoppers together for the British fashion brand ASOS at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in March. Is Tara Sutaria Dating Veer Pahariya Months After Link Up Rumours With Arunoday Singh? Here’s What We Know.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram Post With AP Dhillon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria Responds As Veer Pahariya Cheers for Her in the Comments

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pahariya made his acting debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was released in January and featured Pahariya in the role of T Krishna Vijaya "Tabby". It was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

He will next star alongside Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri in the drama film, titled Maa Behan. Sutaria appeared in the 2023 thriller film Apurva.