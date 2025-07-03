Are Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya the newest couple in B-town? The rumour is buzzing after both actors shared photos from what appears to be the same picturesque destination without tagging each other. Is Tara Sutaria Dating Veer Pahariya Months After Link Up Rumours With Arunoday Singh? Here’s What We Know.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Shares Photos on Instagram Story – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans Spot Dating Clues in Solo Vacation Posts

On Tuesday, Sky Force actor Veer dropped a photo of himself relaxing on a yacht with a rocky mountain in the background. Just moments later, Apurva actress posted a scenic view of the same mountain and sea, captioning it with a white heart emoji. Although they didn’t appear together or tag each other, fans were quick to connect the dots. This social media move has led many to believe that the two are vacationing together and perhaps hinting at a relationship in a low-key way. Many online users called it a “soft launch” of their romance. ‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Baba Pe Joke Maarke Dikha’: Comedian Pranit More Allegedly Assaulted for Joking About ‘Sky Force’ Actor at Solapur Stand-Up Show – Read Statement.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, the duo was seen exiting a high-end restaurant in Mumbai recently. While they didn’t pose together and left separately, insiders suggest it was indeed a dinner date. The two first grabbed attention earlier this year when they walked the ramp as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week. According to reports, they’ve been dating for a couple of months and are still figuring things out.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Walked Together at Lakme Fashion Week – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Dating History

Tara previously dated Aadar Jain for nearly three years before breaking up in 2023. She was briefly linked to actor Arunoday Singh but denied any relationship. Veer Pahariya too was once rumoured to be dating Manushi Chhillar, though she clarified he was just a close friend. While Tara and Veer continue to stay silent on their bond, fans are already shipping the two. Are they the next power couple? Only time will tell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).