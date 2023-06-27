Actor Sharib Hashmi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming biopic Tarla, has shared that he was heavily impressed by the narration of the story and wanted to be a part of it so badly that he “begged (the director of the film) to just sign” him me immediately. Tarla, which stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. It has been directed by Piyush Gupta. Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Upcoming Film Looks Promising! (Watch Video).

Talking about his experience, Sharib said, “I love Piyush Gupta from the bottom of my heart. I was sold the way he narrated the story of Tarla to me. It was beautiful. And I could visualise the film in his beautiful narration. I begged him to just sign me immediately. "I was ready to do anything to work on the film and work with him. And even on the sets, he was very clear about what he wanted. I had a great time working with Piyush. And I really hope and pray that he gets the biggest of the biggest films to write and direct in future. I’m ready to do even a passing shot for Piyush."

Sharib also spoke about his experience of working with Huma, calling her an “amazing actor”. He said, “I have been a fan of her work. Initially I thought that she would be a little snooty and will behave like a star, but on the contrary, she turned out to be a sweetheart and a great co-actor. We really bonded well on the sets and off it. I can say that I found a friend for life." Tarla Teaser: Huma Qureshi’s Portrayal of Chef Tarla Dalal Is with a Dollop of Humour, Pinch of Awkwardness and Loads of Ambition (Watch Video)

Sharib essays the role of Tarla Dalal’s husband Nalin Dalal. When asked what qualities of Nalin Dalal can husbands imbibe, the actor said, “Nalin Dalal needs to be applauded for the way he supported his wife unconditionally, putting his own career aside. He was a loving husband and a loving father. I feel the men of today should imbibe his qualities of a husband and a father”.

Tarla is set to drop on ZEE5 on July 7.

