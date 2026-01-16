The highly anticipated spy comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos arrived in theatres today, January 16, 2026, marking a significant directorial debut for comedian Vir Das. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has sparked a wave of polarised reactions on social media, with audiences and critics divided over its unapologetic approach. Sunil Grover’s Entry Leaves Paparazzi Shouting ‘Aamir Khan’, Aamir Gets Called ‘Sunil’ at ‘Happy Patel’ Premiere (Watch Video).

About ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’

Co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film centres on Happy Patel (Das), a bumbling, London-raised aspiring secret agent who fails his MI7 exams seven times before being mistakenly sent on a covert mission to Goa. Unlike the hyper-masculine figures typical of Bollywood spy thrillers, Happy is a "soft" hero who enjoys ballet and cooking, creating a deliberate subversion of industry tropes.

Watch ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’:

‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ X Review

Early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) reflect a sharp divide in viewer sentiment. Supporters of the film have hailed it as a "fever dream" of comedy, praising Vir Das for his distinct, singular voice and fearless commitment to "New India" humour. Fans highlighted the film's fast pace and its refusal to take itself seriously.

On the other hand, some viewers found the film’s scattershot approach and reliance on brain-rot humour, such as repetitive mispronunciations of Hindi words for comedic effect, to be exhausting.

Netizens Review 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'

'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Lacks a Proper Storyline?

'#HappyPatel Is An Average Drama'

'Comedy + Spy Thrill =Full Entertainment'

Another Netizen Wrote

The movie also stars Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde in key roles. Aamir Khan also makes an appearance in the film in a cameo role.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).