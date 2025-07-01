Ranbir Kapoor, who dominated the box office in 2023 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, will next be seen in a whole new avatar in the much-anticipated mythological film Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the big-budget movie also features Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles. Ramayana has been generating a lot of buzz even before its official announcement due to its star-studded cast and massive budget. In an exciting update, it was revealed that the makers of the upcoming film will be unveiling its official logo on Thursday (July 3). A video from the final day of shooting is also being widely circulated online. ‘Ramayana’: Is Teaser for Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Mythological Movie Releasing Online Soon? Here’s the Truth!.

‘Ramayana’ Logo Launch

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the digital launch of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will also reconfirm the release dates for the film's two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Fans are also excited to know about the film's teaser release, but the update suggests that they will have to wait a bit longer. A source revealed that while the teaser for the film is ready, its release is not planned for the near future, as the movie is still 18 months away from hitting theatres.

‘Ramayana’ First Look Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Ranbir Kapoor Wraps ‘Ramayana’: Part 1′ Shoot

The team of Ramayana recently came together to celebrate the film's completion on set. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, delivered a heartfelt speech at the gathering. A video of the actor emotionally embracing Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman in the film, is going viral on the internet. They also cut a cake to celebrate the shoot wrap.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey Share a Warm Hug After ‘Ramayana’ Shoot Completion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

A video of director Nitesh Tiwari also speaking to the cast and crew has surfaced online. Though his words weren't clearly audible in the videos, his emotions were evident. Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video).

Nitesh Tiwari’s Speech After ‘Ramayana’ Wrap

NITESH TIWARI SPEECH - RAMAYANA WRAP RAMAYANA GLIMPSE SOON pic.twitter.com/5XFtfwSRlQ — BOB 2.0 (@shhh_wersoh) June 30, 2025

The official first glimpse of Ramayana will be unveiled on July 3, 2025, through a launch event. The preview will be showcased in IMAX formats across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. According to the official invite, the logo launch is being touted as a "landmark cinematic event that sets the stage for one of the biggest films ever made." According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, are not expected to be present at the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).