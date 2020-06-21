After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in “Bulbbul”, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she was looking for. The 26-year-old actor made her debut with “Poster Boys” but it was the Imtiaz Ali-produced “Laila Majnu” that brought her to the audiences' attention. Set in Bengal of the early 20th century, “Bulbbul” follows a young girl's journey from innocence to strength as the legend of a ‘chudail' (witch) casts a shadow over her world. Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma Says Her Upcoming Horror Movie on Nettflix Is a Cinematic Story Dipped in Folklore.

Produced by actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the movie marks the feature directorial debut of lyricist-scriptwriter Anvita Dutt. It starts streaming on Netflix from June 24. “When I auditioned for the part, I did not know that it was going to be such an interesting role and that my character will have such a graph. I realised it only after meeting Anvita. This was exactly the kind of opportunity I was looking for post my first film,” Tripti told PTI over a Zoom call. Bulbbul Director Narrates a Spooky Encounter While Shooting for Anushka Sharma’s Production

“My character was challenging initially but that was also the most interesting part because as actors you are always looking for roles that challenge you, help you get out of your comfort zone and do something,” she added. According to the actor, the story deals with complex themes like love, innocence, power and mystery without losing the simplicity of the narrative. For Tripti, the movie was also a trip back to her childhood when she spent time listening to stories from her grandparents. “It is the kind of story that we used to hear from our grandparents. Today, we

are surrounded by all kind of stories from across the world but amid all this, we have forgotten the stories that we grew up listening to. This is something that will take you to your childhood and remind you of those stories,” the actor, who hails from Uttarakhand, said. “Bulbbul” also touches upon the legend of the witch and how it operates to oppress women, who in the past were married in their childhood sometimes to men twice their age. The actor said as artistes one cannot do much beyond highlighting the evils of the practice.

“Sad part is that it still happens and we talk about it but there is not much change. When I was offered this role, I started reading on child marriages, which I thought were a thing of past. I was surprised that it still happens and a lot of girls are married even before they reach the age of 13. You feel bad but you cannot do much,” she added. “Bulbbul” also features Tripti's “Laila Majnu” co-star Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose.