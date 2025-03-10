Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised onlookers at the 2025 IIFA Awards press conference with their epic reunion. The two were seen sharing a warm hug and interacting onstage, marking a nostalgic moment for fans. Their reunion at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards not only highlighted how they have moved on in their personal lives but also sparked excitement about a possible collaboration—especially for Jab We Met 2. ‘Moment of the Year’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Warm Hug at IIFA 2025 Goes Viral; Netizens React to ‘Geet and Aditya’s’ Reunion.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who dated for several years in the early 2000s before parting ways in 2007, have starred together in films like 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke, Fida and the iconic Jab We Met. Though they both appeared in Udta Punjab (2016), they didn’t share any screen time. Now, following their much-talked-about IIFA reunion, fans are eager to see them together again—particularly in a sequel to Jab We Met.

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA Awards 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Addressing the buzz, Shahid Kapoor responded to the possibility of a sequel, saying, “Main actor hoon, woh director hai, aur writer se pucho (I am an actor, he is a director, ask the writer). It’s a fantastic film and if somebody comes up with a story then why not? There can always be a part two.” ‘Hum Log Idhar Udhar Milte Rehte Hai’: Shahid Kapoor Reacts to His Reunion With Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA Awards 2025.

Shahid Kapoor About ‘Jab We Met 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Live (@abpliveentertainment)

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reunion at IIFA 2025 reignited nostalgia for their unforgettable on-screen chemistry as Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met. Shahid’s statement has only fueled further speculation. While there is no official confirmation yet, the excitement around Jab We Met 2 continues to grow. Jab We Met, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its time and remains a fan favourite for its timeless romance and memorable characters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).