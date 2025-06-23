‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Croatian Schedule of His Upcoming Film With Ananya Panday, Shares BTS Post From Scenic Shoot Locations (See Post)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped shooting the Croatian schedule of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Flies to Europe for His Next Blockbuster As Sameer Vidwans’ Directorial Goes on Floor With Mahurat Ceremony.

Kartik Aaryan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Aaryan shared the news on his Instagram handle on Monday. The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of himself on the ship and noted the places of Croatia, across which the film was shot. "Split, Vis, Hvar, Brac, Bol, Supetar, Dubrovnik and Zagreb. And it's a Wrap for over a month-long and happening Croatian schedule. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," read the caption. Shanghai International Film Festival: Kabir Khan Directorial, Kartik Aaryan Starrer-‘Chandu Champion’ Heads to 27th Film Festival.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Released in 2019, the romantic comedy also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was directed by Mudassar Aziz. Besides Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Aaryan will also feature alongside Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.