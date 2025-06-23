‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Croatian Schedule of His Upcoming Film With Ananya Panday, Shares BTS Post From Scenic Shoot Locations (See Post)

Kartik Aaryan has completed the Croatian shooting schedule of his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' with Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on February 13, 2026. Kartik shared photos from scenic spots like Dubrovnik and Hvar on Instagram.

Bollywood PTI| Jun 23, 2025 06:45 PM IST
'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri': Kartik Aaryan Wraps Croatian Schedule of His Upcoming Film With Ananya Panday, Shares BTS Post From Scenic Shoot Locations (See Post)
    Bollywood PTI| Jun 23, 2025 06:45 PM IST
    Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credit: Instagram / @kartikaaryan)

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped shooting the Croatian schedule of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Flies to Europe for His Next Blockbuster As Sameer Vidwans’ Directorial Goes on Floor With Mahurat Ceremony.

    Kartik Aaryan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

     

    Aaryan shared the news on his Instagram handle on Monday. The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of himself on the ship and noted the places of Croatia, across which the film was shot. "Split, Vis, Hvar, Brac, Bol, Supetar, Dubrovnik and Zagreb. And it's a Wrap for over a month-long and happening Croatian schedule. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," read the caption. Shanghai International Film Festival: Kabir Khan Directorial, Kartik Aaryan Starrer-‘Chandu Champion’ Heads to 27th Film Festival.

    The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Released in 2019, the romantic comedy also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was directed by Mudassar Aziz. Besides Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Aaryan will also feature alongside Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

    Ananya Panday Anurag Basu Croatia Kartik Aaryan Mudassar Aziz Pati Patni Aur Woh Sameer Vidwans Sreeleela Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
