Marathi actor Bal Karve died on August 28, 2025, at 95 years in Mumbai. The veteran artiste, known for his work in film, television and theatre, had celebrated his 95th birthday just three days ago. Born on August 25, 1930, as Balkrushna Karve, he was an engineer by education before venturing into the performing arts. Let's take a look at the notable works of the award-winning actor.

Who Was Bal Karve? Movies, TV Shows and Plays

Most known for his role in the Marathi television show on Doordarshan, Chimanrao Gundyabhau (1977-79). Bal Karve was the Gundyabhau to actor Dilip Prabhavalkar's Chimanrao Charhat on it. The popular show was based on the satirical writings of CV Joshi. He was also known for his role as Gangoba Tatya in the iconic Marathi TV serial Swami (1988), based on Madhavrao Peshwa and Ramabai Peshwa's life, played by Ravindra Mankani and Mrinal Kulkarni. His roles in other popular serials include Unch Maza Zoka, Prapanch, Mahasweta, Radha Hi Bawari, and Vahini Saheb. Iconic Marathi Film ‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze, Who Acted in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Passes Away at 85.

Bal Karve went on to star in films such as director Shrabani Deodhar's Lapandav (1993) co-starring Ashok Saraf and Varsha Usgaonkar, and as Bapu in the 1977 film Banya Bapu. His other films include Godi Gulabi (1990) and Chatak Chandani (1982). Mentored by the great theatre personality Vijaya Mehta, Bal Karve went on to act in famed plays such as Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe, Ajab Nyaya Vartulacha, Aai Retire Hote, Kusum Manohar Lele, Manomani, Rathchakra, Lobh Nasava Hi Rana, and Suryachya Pillae.

Media Pays Tribute to Bal Karve - See Post:

Bal Karve Awards

Bal Karve awards included the Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar at Zee Natya Gaurav Awards 2018, and a state government award.

