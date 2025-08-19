Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passed away at the age of 90 on August 18, 2025. As per Times Now, Achyut Potdar died due to health complications at Thane’s Jupiter Hospital. However, the exact cause of death of Achyut Potdar is not known yet. The senior artiste was known for his work in Hindi and Marathi films and television. The veteran, known for his roles in Aamir Khan films such as Raakh, Rangeela, 3 Idiots, and other popular films Dabangg 2, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hum Saath – Saath Hai, Vaastav: The Reality, Parineeta, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Ardh Satya, and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai, apart from several other movies, was not active in acting since 2019. His notable work on television included Bharat: Ek Khoj, Wagle Ki Duniya, Pradhan Mantri, Adaalat, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Amita Ka Amit, and many more. In Marathi cinema, he featured in the Priyanka Chopra production Ventilator. Iconic Marathi Film ‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze, Who Acted in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Passes Away at 85.

Who Was Achyut Potdar?

Born on August 22, 1934, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (then Central Provinces and Berar), in British India, Achyut Potdar died four days before his 91st birthday. He belonged to a Maharashtrian family. Achyut Potdar grew up in Indore, MP, where he finished post-graduation with a Major in Economics. He earned a university medal for his first rank. Having worked as a professor in Rewa, MP, Achyut Potdar went on to join the Indian Army in 1962, serving as a Captain in the Army Services Corps until his retirement in 1967. Not many Bollywood fans know this about him. Veteran Marathi Actress Jyoti Chandekar of ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’ Fame Dies, Actress Daughter Tejaswini Pandit Shares Statement (See Post).

Thereafter, Potdar worked with Indian Oil for almost 25 years before he retired in 1992. An avid theatre practitioner as a hobby, post-retirement, Potdar entered the film industry at 44 years of age. Achyut Potdar worked in more than 125 Bollywood films, about 95 TV shows, 26 plays and 45 advertisements.

Achyut Potdar’s last rites will be held on August 19 in Thane.

Marathi TV channel Star Pravah Shares Condolence Message for Achyut Potdar - See Post:

