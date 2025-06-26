Bollywood actress Rekha's cult film Umrao Jaan is all set to enchant the audience once again on June 27. Director Muzaffar Ali and Rekha hosted a special re-release screening of the film today in Mumbai. The event was graced by AR Rahman, Tabu, Anil Kapoor and others. Rekha stunned everyone in a traditional white outfit with golden embroidery that reminded of her iconic character of Umrao Jaan from the film. She posed for the camera with the director and ace music composer AR Rahman. Rekha can also be seen dancing with Anil Kapoor in a fun moment. Superstar Aamir Khan looked dashing in a black outfit as he arrived to attend the screening of the film. Tabu and Rekha can be seen hugging each other at the event. The Crew actress dazzled in her red traditional outfit. Rekha Says ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Is Like ‘Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation’, Actress ‘Lives and Breathes’ Film Even Now.

Rekha Recreates Her Umrao Jaan Look – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Tabu Poses With Rrekha at the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Hema Malini Arrives at the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Janhvi Kapoor Was Seen at the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The event was also attended by Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi, Khushi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jackie Shroff and others. Recalling working in the cult film, Rekha said earlier, "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in -- she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full."

Rekha Won the National Award:

Rekha won the National Award for her impeccable performance in the film as a courtesan-poetess in 19th-century Lucknow. Her graceful dance performance on Dil Cheez Kya Hai is still admired and remembered by filmophiles.

‘Umrao Jaan’ Returns to Theatres for a New Generation, Says Muzaffar Ali:

Celebrated filmmaker Muzaffar Ali also earlier opened up about the re-release of his cinematic masterpiece, Umrao Jaan, in theatres. Known for its poetic storytelling, soulful music, and cultural richness, Umrao Jaan continues to captivate audiences decades after its original release. In a conversation with ANI, Ali responded with a philosophical insight when asked if films rooted in poetry, music, and history still have a place in today's fast-paced world. He said, "Art has to have the pace of the heart. It's always going to be time-taking and intense if it's meant to be far-reaching. You cannot blame the world and create poor art. True art has its own rhythm and will always resonate with those who seek it." Rekha’s Iconic Film ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Date Out; Limited Edition Coffee Table Book To Be Unveiled on Film.

Anil Kapoor Was Seen at the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Paparazzi (@bollywoodpaparazzii)

Aamir Khan Was Seen at the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Paparazzi (@bollywoodpaparazzii)

Rekha Became Umrao, Says Muzaffar Ali

Ali's collaboration with the legendary Rekha, who portrayed the iconic role of Umrao Jaan, remains one of the highlights of the film. Reflecting on his experience working with her, Ali described it as "working with a dream." He shared, "Rekha was dreaming alongside me. Before I could think of something, she would already be on it, living the character. She became Umrao beyond my expectations, embodying her pain and the cultural ethos of the time. It was more than just acting; it was a transformation."

On what made Rekha's portrayal of Umrao unforgettable, Ali explained, "The challenge was to understand the pain of Umrao, to understand what it meant to be a woman in that era. Rekha did not merely play the character; she became Umrao. The pain, the artistry, and the complexities of her role came to her naturally, and she internalized it deeply." ‘Sad Not To Be There To Support My Favourite Movie and Actors’: Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Note for Rekha As She Misses 4K Re-Release of Iconic Film ‘Umrao Jaan’ (See Post)

As the film prepares for its re-release, Ali expressed hope that the younger generation would connect with its timeless themes. "This is a one-to-one film. The intensity of the individual scene will grow as people relate to it personally," he said, adding, "The collective experience will stem from what they've heard, and then they'll want to see it for themselves." Umrao Jaan is a classic Indian period drama adapted into two film versions. The 1981 version, starring Rekha, is a cult classic and won four National Awards. The 2006 version, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was not well received by the audience. Both films are based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's novel Umrao Jaan Ada. Screenings will begin across select PVR INOX cinemas in multiple cities from June 27th.