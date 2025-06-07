Rekha Says ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Is Like ‘Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation’, Actress ‘Lives and Breathes’ Film Even Now

Excited about the re-release of her 1981 film ‘Umrao Jaan’, iconic actress Rekha reveals that the character still lives within her and breathes through her. She adds that to see it return to theatres is like watching “an old love letter being opened by a new generation”. Director Muzaffar Ali also speaks about how Rekha immortalised ‘Umrao Jaan’.

    Bollywood PTI| Jun 07, 2025 07:00 AM IST
    Umrao Jaan, Rekha (Photo Credits: Instagram/@iifa)

    Umrao Jaan, the cult classic 1981 film starring Rekha in the lead role, is set to re-release across PVR INOX theatres in a restored 4K version on June 27. Rekha essayed the role of Amiran, a courtesan-poetess in the film, which was directed by Muzaffar Ali. The period musical drama also earned the actor a National Award for 'Best Actress' in 1982. The film has been restored by NFDC-NFAI. It will be screened as a part of PVR INOX's Timeless Classics initiative, which curates landmark films that have shaped Indian cinema's artistic legacy, according to a press release. In a statement, Rekha said the character remains a part of her. Rekha’s Iconic Film ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Date Out; Limited Edition Coffee Table Book To Be Unveiled on Film.

    'Umrao Jaan' Lives Within Me Even Now, Says Rekha

    "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in, she lives within me, breathes through me, even now," she said in a statement. "At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full," she added. Rekha Birthday Special: From 'Umrao Jaan' to 'Khoon Bhari Maang'; Top 5 Films of the Veteran Actress.

    Rekha Lived and Truly Immortalised 'Umrao Jaan': Muzaffar Ali

    Ali said he is "thrilled" about the film re-releasing in theatres again. "Umrao Jaan was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that is very much a part of our being," he said.

    Rekha’s Iconic Film 'Umrao Jaan' Returns to Cinemas

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Filmore (@filmoreindia)

    About 'Umrao Jaan'

    Umrao Jaan revolved around Rekha's character, a young woman who gets kidnapped and sold into a brothel where she becomes a courtesan named Umrao Jaan. It is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel "Umrao Jaan Ada". The film is also remembered for its iconic songs such as "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "In Aankhon Ki Masti", and "Justuju Jiski Thi".

