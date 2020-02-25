Urvashi Rautela Birthday: From Making Anil Kapoor Try The Funny Filters To Going Skydiving, 10 Times The Actress' Social Media Game Was Unbeatable

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela turns 26 today. The beautiful actress is yet to get her due credit in Bollywood. Well, it is just a matter of time when she gets an opportunity that will change the course of her career. She certainly has the looks, the dancing calibre, and decent acting chops. We are yet to see the best of her as an actress. One thing is for sure, you cannot ignore her fashionable outings and her Instagram posts. She has aced the fashion game so many times that we have lost the count. She has made sure that she keeps the fans engaged and coming back for more with her Instagram posts. Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body.

On her birthday today, we are totally scavenging her Instagram profile to bring you the best looks she has carried and the best posts that made us her fans. She has made Anil Kapoor try the tiara filter. She has posted workout videos. She has even gone skydiving. Here is a list of times when Urvashi Rautela's Insta game was unbeatable. Urvashi Rautela Feels She Is the Best Choice to Play PT Usha On-Screen, Since She Is a National Level Basketball Athlete.

When She Played Cricket And Added A Clip Of Cheering Fans

This Beautiful Black Gown

;

When She Went Sky Diving

When She Made Anil Kapoor Try Instagram Filters

When She Did This Aerial Yoga Thingy

When She Posted This Workout Video

When She Wore This Dress With The Sexy Slit

This Loveable Retro Look

When She Made Her Debut in Stand-Up Comedy For A Good Cause

When She Posted This Monjolika Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:33am PST

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is a gift that keeps on giving. There is a reason she has over 23 million followers, that she earned in a rather short span. We will continue to stalk her on social media for the awesome content. Very happy birthday, Urvashi. Don't take it easy. Keep killing it.