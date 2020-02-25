Urvashi Rautela Birthday: From Making Anil Kapoor Try The Funny Filters To Going Skydiving, 10 Times The Actress' Social Media Game Was Unbeatable

Urvashi Rautela turns 26 today. The beautiful actress is yet to get her due credit in Bollywood. Well, it is just a matter of time when she gets an opportunity that will change the course of her career. She certainly has the looks, the dancing calibre, and decent acting chops. We are yet to see the best of her as an actress. One thing is for sure, you cannot ignore her fashionable outings and her Instagram posts. She has aced the fashion game so many times that we have lost the count. She has made sure that she keeps the fans engaged and coming back for more with her Instagram posts. Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body.
On her birthday today, we are totally scavenging her Instagram profile to bring you the best looks she has carried and the best posts that made us her fans. She has made Anil Kapoor try the tiara filter. She has posted workout videos. She has even gone skydiving. Here is a list of times when Urvashi Rautela's Insta game was unbeatable. Urvashi Rautela Feels She Is the Best Choice to Play PT Usha On-Screen, Since She Is a National Level Basketball Athlete.
When She Played Cricket And Added A Clip Of Cheering Fans
This Beautiful Black Gown
View this post on Instagram
NAMASLAY 🖤🤍 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela
;
When She Went Sky Diving
When She Made Anil Kapoor Try Instagram Filters
View this post on Instagram
Mr. Universe is @anilskapoor 🥰♥️🙏🏻🧿🤪 #Pagalpanti #love #shootdiaries 🎥
When She Did This Aerial Yoga Thingy
When She Posted This Workout Video
View this post on Instagram
Tag 5 workout buddies 🏋️♀️ 🏋️♀️ #love . . . . . . . #nomakeup #fitness #gym #fit #workout #FitFam #health #bodybuilding #fitspo #healthyfood #love #FitnessGoals #FitnessMotivation #Fitspo #YouCanDoIt #GoalSetting #NoExcuses #BodyGoals #GymMotivation #WeightLossMotivation #JustDoIt #FindYourStrong #GetFit #motivation #dedication #discipline #goals
When She Wore This Dress With The Sexy Slit
View this post on Instagram
I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition 🖤 AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 🖤 Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre birthday present all the way from Kosovo 🇽🇰 🖤I Love You 🖤 Gown: @albinadylaofficial x @albinadyla.private x @albinadylakids Jewels: @anmoljewellers x @darshanaasanjanaajewellers x @danarebecca x @vblitzcommunications x @lmsthebrand Heels: @louboutinworld Style Architect: @junejasanchi @albinadyla.private Assistant: @drashtidiwan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #FilmFareAwards #2020 #Amazon
This Loveable Retro Look
View this post on Instagram
I only wear vintage clothing. I'm pretty obsessed with things in the '60s, like fashion and music, too. #1960s #1960sfashion #swingingsixties #retro #vintage . . . . . . . . . . . . 👗 - @designerniharikapandey @zara 💎 - @minerali_store @cartier @walters_faith @vhernier @ximenakavalekas 👠 - @bershkacollection Style Architects - @rochelledsa @anishagandhi3 Assistants - @stylebyshreya 📸- @tejasnerurkarr #love #UrvashiRautela
When She Made Her Debut in Stand-Up Comedy For A Good Cause
When She Posted This Monjolika Picture
View this post on Instagram
Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is a gift that keeps on giving. There is a reason she has over 23 million followers, that she earned in a rather short span. We will continue to stalk her on social media for the awesome content. Very happy birthday, Urvashi. Don't take it easy. Keep killing it.