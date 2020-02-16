Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body

Urvashi Rautela's Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram / Urvashi Rautela)

Urvashi Rautela boasts of a well-toned body and that helps her make a stunning appearance, be it for a red carpet event or public interaction. The young star in the making has a huge fan following on Instagram with 22.9 million followers. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2013 opposite Sunny Deol in the movie Singh Saab The Great. She has also featured in Kannada movie Mr.Airavata released in the year 2015. While she is yet finding her space as an actress in the industry, she is a rage among fans for her stunning beauty and to-die-for figure. Let us know more about Urvashi Rautela's workout, her exercise routine that helps her stay in perfect shape. Urvashi Rautela Wishes Ex Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković With Lots of Love and Happiness Post Their Engagement.

Urvashi Rautela passion for fitness can also be credited to her modelling career. Before entering into Bollywood, Urvashi bagged accolades like Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011, and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. In the year 2015, the Bollywood diva also represented India in Miss Universe 2015 competition. Urvashi Rautela frequently posts her workout videos on social media handles to motivate her fans for fitness. Thiruttu Payale 2 Remake: Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up Shooting of the Yet to Be Titled Film in Varanasi (Watch Video)

Workout of Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's workout mainly consists of weight training, where she gives individual attention to all her muscles. The Bollywood actress loves to lift weights, the proof of that can be observed through her workout videos. She performs lower body exercises like the front squat, back squat, hack squat to develop her quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. For those of you who feel that women can't lift heavy weight are absolutely wrong. As Urvashi Rautela in her latest workout videos was seen doing shrug of 120 kg. Shrug helps in the development of trapezius muscle. That's not all, the actress also does weightlifting movement like clean and press which works on the entire posterior chain and helps in developing explosive strength. Apart, from that Urvashi also does conditional training like the box jump, battle rope and abdominal exercises to maintain her flat tummy. Now let us have a look at some of Urvashi Rautela's workout videos below.

Urvashi Rautela Doing Shrug Exercise

Urvashi Rautela Doing Box Jump

Urvashi Rautela's Hack Squat

Urvashi Rautela Doing Squat on Smith Machine

Urvashi Does Aerial Yoga Too!

Urvashi Rautela Doing Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

Urvashi Rautela Performs One Arm Dumbbell Row For Back!

Urvashi Rautela's Practising Kicks

Urvashi Rautela's Clean & Press

Urvashi Rautela's workout should definitely inspire every young girl to adopt a fitness lifestyle. A well-maintained fit body plays an integral role in enhancing a person's beauty, Urvashi Rautela has proven this fact. On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in Bollywood movie Pagalpanti that released on November 22, 2019.