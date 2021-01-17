It is not a great start to 2021. As the latest we hear is that Bollywood's ace musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan has passed away. He was a legendary who trained many experts in the industry. Right from Sonu Nigam, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle to AR Rahman and more, numerous were trained under this maestro. Ustad Ghulam died at the age of 90 on January 17, 2021. This sad news was made public by the legend's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan. Salman Khan Remembers Pista Dhakad, Prays for Bigg Boss 14 Talent Manager’s Soul To Rest in Peace.

Along with the Ustad's picture, Namrata wrote, "With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode." As soon as this news broke online, singer Lata Mangeshkar was among the first ones to offer condolences and mourned the loss of the legend. Pista Dhakad, Bigg Boss 14’s Talent Manager, Dies In Accident Post The Show’s Weekend Ka Vaar Shoot.

Lata Mangeshkar:

Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the. pic.twitter.com/l6NImKQ4J9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

AR Rahman

The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷#UstadGhulamMustafa 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dx9Lhc2cXB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

In 2019, the legendary vocalist has released his memoir A Dream I Lived Alone, co-written with daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan. In an interview, Khan had told PTI on how he used to practise music in the graveyard.

“The graveyard was desolate and a perfect place for me to do my riyaz. I did not have to worry about anybody and sing my heart out,” he had said, adding he kept it as a secret. The deceased was born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. May his soul rest in peace.

