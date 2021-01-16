Bigg Boss 14 is a popular controversial reality television show and the audiences eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for which show’s host, Bollywood star, Salman Khan makes an appearance. However, while shooting for this weekend’s episode an unfortunate incident took place right after the shoot. As per a report in SpotboyE, Pista Dhakad, who worked as talent manager with Bigg Boss 14’s production company Endemol Shine India, died in accident. Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Vikas Gupta’s Proxy – Reports.

The shooting of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar took place at Mumbai’s Film City. The report states that Pista Dhakad along with one of her assistants left the venue post the shoot on a two-wheeler, an Activa. As it was pitch-black, the two fell-off from the two-wheeler that slipped into a hole. A source revealed to the portal that a vanity van unknowingly ran over Pista and she died on the spot.

Pista Dhakad was 24-year-old. Besides Bigg Boss, she worked on another reality show and that is Khatron Ke Khiladi. We express our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

