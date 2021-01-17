January 15, 2021, was a dark day for the Bigg Boss makers and Endemol, as they lost a young member from their team. In what can be termed as shocking news, Pista Dhakad, Bigg Boss 14's talent manager died on Friday in a road accident post returning home from Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. As soon as this news broke, many TV stars mourned the loss of the 23-year-old girl on social media. And now the host of Bigg Boss, Salman has also offered condolences. Pista Dhakad, Bigg Boss 14’s Talent Manager, Dies In Accident Post The Show’s Weekend Ka Vaar Shoot.

The actor took to his social media and shared an old smiling picture with Pista. In the photo, the superstar and the manager can be seen sitting on the couch posing for the lenses. "Rest in peace Pista...", he captioned the post. All that being said, the most saddening part about the sudden demise is that Pista passes away at a very young age. Pista Dhakad Passes Away: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Mourn the Loss of Bigg Boss 14's Talent Manager.

Salman Khan's Tweet For Pista Dhakkad Below:

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Apart from Bigg Boss, Pista Dhakad has also worked with other reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice. As per media reports, the talent manager was riding back home after the shoot of Bigg Boss 14 with one of the assistants where they met with an accident. The report further elaborated that a vanity can ran over Pista and she lost her life on the spot. RIP.

