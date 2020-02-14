Valentine's Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor Shares a Kiss With Husband Anand Ahuja in This Adorable Throwback Picture 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Valentine's Day 2020 is here and we bet you are planning to spend this amazing day of love with your loved ones. The day is all about the celebration of love and just like everyone is sending warm wishes for their significant others, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor too took to social media to share a lovely post wishing her Valentine, husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam posted an Instagram picture with Anand where the duo are seen kissing each other with the Eiffel Tower in background. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shares a Beautiful New Poster, Wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan On Valentine's Day 2020 With the Sweetest Message.

Sonam also mentioned that this romantic picture is in fact a throwback picture from their dating days. The picture is from 2016 and we have to say with Paris' heritage monument in picture, it couldn't have been more romantic. With the cute photo, Sonam wrote, "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I’ve never been happier my love."

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Post Here:

Another adorable post that melted out hearts on Valentine's Day 2020 was Aamir Khan's post sharing the poster of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor wished his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan saying that he would love to romance her in every film. Some Sparkle and Lots of Shine! Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent in Her Traditional Itrh Outfit (View Pics).

Other Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh haven't yet posted anything but we'd sure love to see their adorable Valentine's post.