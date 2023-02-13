As we inch closer to Valentine’s Day 2023 (February 14), one cannot help but acknowledge that love really is in the air. And the month of love and romance brings with it an opportunity to make extra efforts to make the special someone in your life feel loved and cherished. And what better way to welcome Valentine’s Day 2023 than with some classic romantic Bollywood numbers! As we enter Valentine’s Week 2023 and eagerly count down to Valentine’s Day 2023, here are the top five Bollywood Romantic Songs that you can dedicate to your partner to celebrate love. Shah Rukh Khan Songs for Valentine’s Day 2023: From Suraj Hua Maddham to Tere Naina, These Romantic SRK Songs Are Must Play To Celebrate the Valentine Week (Watch Videos).

Ishq Bulava, Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee is one of the few movies with the perfect music playlist. From party songs and wedding songs to heartbreak, this movie covers it all! And Ishq Bulava from Hasee Toh Phasee makes you feel love in its pure and blissful form!

Jab Kisi Ki Taraf, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

This classic number has to be in the best 90s romantic songs list and will surely set the mood for Valentine’s Day. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Nain Ta Heere: This Romantic Number Beautifully Highlights Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani’s Reel Love Story (Watch Video).

Hawaayein, Jab Harry Met Sejal

Can we really have a list of romantic songs without including a Shah Rukh Khan number? This new-age number from Jab Harry Met Sejal is the perfect song to be humming in the background as you turn on the mood lighting and cuddle up with your loved one.

Khairiyaat, Chhichore

Arijit Singh has a way of making our hearts sing to the mood he wants to set. And with Khairiyaat, he will take you to this soothing safe space where all seems lovable and dreamy!

Tum Ho, Rockstar

Rockstar deserves a special place in all things romance that we discuss. And this song from the movie is a perfect romance number that will make your Valentine feel loved and cherished.

We hope these songs add to your Valentine’s Day 2023 celebration and help you to celebrate love!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).