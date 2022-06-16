“Nain Ta Heere” is a soothing love ballad that gives a glimpse of Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina’s (Kiara Advani) love story. It showcases their journey from high-school until their wedding day. This track from Jugjugg Jeeyo has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, whereas Vishal Shelke has composed the music. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Take Mumbai Metro and Gorge on Vada Pavs While Promoting Their Next.

Watch Video Of The Song Nain Ta Heere Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)