One of the biggest things that's changed amid coronavirus is that we miss spotting our favourite celebrities. It's been a while since we saw celebrities hanging out like usual and the paparazzi waiting to capture them. While they may not be stepping out for dinner dates and more, several celebrities have been spotted visiting production houses and offices of directors to discuss their upcoming work schedules. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were spotted outside a production house in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan Is Missing Being on the Set and This Throwback Pic Is a Proof.

Both Varun and Kiara have seen sporting masks and also maintained social distancing as they walked up to their cars. While Varun was seen in a denim jacket and tied his hair into a half bun, Kiara looked pretty in a bright green dress and a pink mask. The duo was snapped leaving the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra. While Varun and Kiara have not starred together in a film as leads but they shared screen space in a song for Karan Johar's Kalank. We certainly can't wait to see the duo work together soon. Kiara Advani Is Grateful for ‘Fugly’, Says ‘My Very First Film Will Always Be So So Special’.

Check Out Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's Pictures Here:

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Another Picture of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Mumbai:

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role whereas Kiara Advani will be seen in Shershaah along with Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).