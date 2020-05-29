Varun Dhawan Is Missing Being on the Set and This Throwback Pic Is a Proof

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is missing shooting for films amid lockdown. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a still of himself from a shoot. On the image, he wrote: "Miss being on set." At home due to the ongoing lockdown, Varun has been on wish fulfilment trip lately, with a little help of social media technology. A while back, the actor lived out his "Game Of Thrones" fantasy, posting a picture of himself in a White Walker avatar. Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic (View Post)

On social media, Varun has shared a video where he tries out the blue-eye filter on the photo-sharing website. Along with blue eyes he is seen with flaunting messy hair and a brown T-shirt. Varun will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". Varun Dhawan’s ‘Masi’ No More, Actor Expresses Grief on Social Media.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story

The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.