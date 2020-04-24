Varun Dhawan Birthday: Badlapur, Sui Dhaaga - 5 Times When This Handsome Hunk Bowled Over The Audience With His Stellar Performances!

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ace filmmaker David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan’s son, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, has turned a year older on April 24. Happy Birthday to the handsome hunk of B-town! Ever since he has made his debut in the film industry, he has been winning over our hearts with his stellar performances. The 33-year-old actor is charming, stylish, a great actor and a great dancer as well. In fact, in his debut film, Student of the Year, we did see his amazing dancing skills. Over the years, he has taken up some challenging roles. Be it the role of a lover or an intense act, Varun Dhawan has left us impressed. Varun Dhawan to Star in the Remake of This Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee Blockbuster?

Varun Dhawan is indeed of the shining stars of Bollywood. He has given us the right dose of entertainment and also delivered box office hits. On this special day, let’s take a look at those five films in which he delivered a stellar act and bowled over our hearts. Varun Dhawan Drops a 'PG-13' Picture Flaunting His Washboard Abs and We Bet It'll Make You Sing Badshah's 'Hai Garmi'! (View Pic).

Student of the Year

In 2012, Karan Johar gave Bollywood movie lovers Rohan Nanda, the richest and most popular guy of St. Teresa’s College. A young lad who has a passion for music; but we get to see his competitive side when the time comes to prove himself as the best student of the college.

Badlapur

When we talk about Varun Dhawan, it is his charming, chiselled avatar that one could think of. But with Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur, it changed and how! We saw Varun’s revenge-seeking avatar as Raghu and that was one of the biggest surprise for the audience. He literally wowed everyone with this amazing choice of role.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan is a total package of surprises! In Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, we got to see him as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri, who was fun to watch. Be it his dialect or his comic timings, Varun nailed it once again.

October

Varun Dhawan’s character in October, Danish Walia, has been one of the most complex ones that we have seen until today. He was seen as a hotel management intern, who is careless and irresponsible towards his job. It was a role that one could never imagine him in.

Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan ditched his stylish side and got transformed as a simple yet a skilled tailor named Mauji Sharma in this film. He got into the skin of the character and portrayed it with absolute perfection. The movie buffs would love to watch him playing similar character even in the future for sure.

Varun Dhawan is a powerhouse of talent and he has proved it in such a short span of time. We just cannot wait to see him in Coolie No 1! Here’s wishing the super talented actor Bollywood more amazing projects in the future and a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan!