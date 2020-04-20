Varun Dhawan to Star in the Remake of This Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee Blockbuster?

Varun Dhawan to star in the remake of this Vijay-Atlee blockbuster? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is using this lockdown to re-analyze his movie choices. While the actor had a rather great and entertaining start to his Bollywood career, off-late his filmography isn't yielding any desired results at the box office. While Kalank tanked at the box office, Street Dancer 3D too failed to attract movie-buffs. And the recent underperformance of his movies has gotten him worried for obvious reasons. The actor now apparently wants to sign only "masala" entertainers - the ones that can guarantee him success. Here’s How Varun Dhawan Is Going to Celebrate Once COVID-19 Pandemic Ends. Ileana D’Cruz Says She Will Join Him Too.

If a recent report in Bollywood Hungama is to believe, Varun has been approached to star in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. "It was directed by Atlee, who we all know by now, is working on a script for superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Theri is a bit dark but is overall a complete masala action fare. Varun has established himself as a complete entertainer but hasn’t done an out-and-out actioner yet. This film will give him that chance. If it becomes a hit, it can even improve his track record and establish himself as an action hero," a source close to the project was quoted saying by the portal. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan to Pay an Ode to Veteran Star Mithun Chakraborty by Mimicking the Actor’s Speech and Pelvic Moves?

Though it's still unclear if Atlee will come on board as the remake's director or will the producers hunt another director. Varun currently has David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan and later has a biopic on Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal by Sriram Raghavan. While his upcoming releases sound promising, the actor was also in talks to star in Shashank Khaitan's next, Mr Lele, however, post his exit, the project has been kept on the back burner. Hopefully, this remake will help him end his exile at the ticket windows.