Varun Dhawan Drops a 'PG-13' Picture Flaunting His Washboard Abs and We Bet It'll Make You Sing Badshah's 'Hai Garmi'! (View Pic)

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has forced everyone to find ways to amuse oneself at home and Varun Dhawan sure is doing a great job with it. The actor has been cooking, rapping about staying indoors and also working out during this pandemic lockdown. Luckily, social media has been keeping us updated with all the activities that celebrities are doing at home and Dhawan has been extremely active lately. The actor recently dropped a new post and it's nothing less than a thirst trap given that he is seen flaunting his washboard abs in it. Did Varun Dhawan Break Quarantine to Shake Hands With Policeman Without a Mask? Here’s the Truth About the Picture That He Tweeted and Later Deleted!

Dhawan took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself where his chiselled hot bod can be seen and it is driving netizens insane. Knowing how this picture is sure to raise the temperatures, the actor even captioned his picture as "PG 13" and we must agree, that warning was much-needed. While fans of the actor have been showering loads of love on this picture of the star, his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan too is equally impressed with this hot picture and her comment with the fire emoji says enough.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram 🍫 Pg-13 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 13, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

Recently, the actor was in news for posting a picture of himself shaking hands with a police officer, with the caption 'thank u @MumbaiPolice'. This led to many netizens believing that the actor broke social distancing rules and indulged in a handshake although it was later confirmed that it was an old snap and that Dhawan didn't break quarantine rules for it. Here’s How Varun Dhawan Is Going to Celebrate Once COVID-19 Pandemic Ends, Ileana D’Cruz Says She Will Join Him Too.

On the work front, the actor was to be seen in the Coolie No 1 along with Sara Ali Khan though thanks to the pandemic, the film has now been postponed for release like several other films.