Did Varun Dhawan Break Quarantine to Shake Hands With Policeman Without a Mask? Here’s the Truth About the Picture That He Tweeted and Later Deleted!

For the past few days, Bollywood celebs have been posting pictures and videos of them thanking the Mumbai police for braving their lives out on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure lockdown. We have seen the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana etc show their gratitude towards the police. So who can blame Varun Dhawan for doing his bit on Twitter? The only thing he did not right was use a picture that left many fans baffled and asking - did he break quarantine to do so? Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Mujh Jaise Bollywood Hero Hain Bas Naam Ke' in His Poem That Lauds Frontline Warriors During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Varun tweeted a picture of him shaking the hands of a police officer, with the caption 'thank u @MumbaiPolice'. However, since it is the lockdown period, there are certain fans who asked why Varun was shaking hands with a police officer, breaking out of his quarantine, that too without a mask. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Doctors, Varun Dhawan Helps With Free Meals, Karan Johar Gets Body-Shamed.

Varun, perhaps realising that the picture is giving out the wrong message, later deleted the tweet. But we have a screenshot for you.

Screenshot of the picture that Varun Dhawan deleted

So let's address the elephant in the room - did Varun really break quarantine to get this picture clicked?

Hell, No!

This picture was taken a few weeks back. Popular paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani had shared a picture of Varun in the same dress and beard with the same cop on his Instagram, saying how Varun had fooled a photographer following him by making him think the star is complaining to a policeman about him.

Check out the post below -

Even Varun clarified this to a detractor who trolled him over this picture.

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

So dear trolls, just chill! Varun hasn't broken any quarantine rules that we know of. Only mistake he did was not mentioning in his tweet that it was a throwback picture.