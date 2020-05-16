Vicky Kaushal Birthday: 10 Hot Pics Of The Actor That Will Become Your Lust Stories

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today and we are celebrating him. The man has the abs that can make women go weak in the knees and men go green with envy. And, of course, the acting skills that deserve all the accolades in the world. Before you noticed him in movies like Manmarziyaan and Uri, he features in indie films like Masaan, where he was beyond fantastic. In Masaan he looked rather cute, than the hotness personified actor that we know him as today. He has worked hard to build a bod. Vicky Kaushal Shares a Heartfelt Fan Tribute That Traces His Journey From Masaan to Uri, and We Agree With Every Word (View Post).

So, as Vicky Kaushal turns 32, we are going drool over a few of his pics as a celebration. We obviously can't camp outside his house to wave at him in the morning. Lockdown, guys. But we won't be surprised if in a few years, there is a sea of his fans outside his residence on his birthday to wish him. Like it happens with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. So, without further ado, here are the hottest pics of Vicky 'Awesome' Kaushal. We gave him the middle name. Vicky Kaushal Goes Into 'Thug Life' Mode As He Enters the Elite 'Omelette Flippers' Club (Watch Video).

Check Out These Insanely Hot Pics Of Vicky Kaushal:

Dark Mode On

some vicky hoteness from the archives 😍 pic.twitter.com/NfYpprn77O — Vicky kaushal news (@VICKYKAUSHALNEW) July 30, 2019

Dripping Hotness

View this post on Instagram Soaking in? 📸: @shivajistormsen A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Good Morning

View this post on Instagram #ootd 📸: @shivajistormsen A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Lust Stories

Women Find Men 10x Hotter In A Kurta

Paani Mein Aag Lagayi And All

Vicky Loves Beds

View this post on Instagram Blame it on @shivajistormsen for my narcissism 😁🙈😇 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Sep 3, 2016 at 1:30am PDT

Wow, The Dude Loves Getting Pics Clicked On Beds

View this post on Instagram #photoshoot #bts #cosmopolitan #comingup #feb2017 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Too On The Nose?

View this post on Instagram Gorom Laagche! #GQ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

Despite being so hot, Vicky remains humble AF. "The heartthrob element also takes me by surprise a bit. I think it is a very pleasant feeling. It's got a lot to do with the characters I've played, and that they've resonated. It's not like I'm the handsomest man ever. There are much sexier men, with better physique and charisma," he said in an interview. This humility makes him even hotter. Sorry we did not make the rules. Happy birthday, Vicky.