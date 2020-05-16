Vicky Kaushal Birthday: 10 Hot Pics Of The Actor That Will Become Your Lust Stories
Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today and we are celebrating him. The man has the abs that can make women go weak in the knees and men go green with envy. And, of course, the acting skills that deserve all the accolades in the world. Before you noticed him in movies like Manmarziyaan and Uri, he features in indie films like Masaan, where he was beyond fantastic. In Masaan he looked rather cute, than the hotness personified actor that we know him as today. He has worked hard to build a bod. Vicky Kaushal Shares a Heartfelt Fan Tribute That Traces His Journey From Masaan to Uri, and We Agree With Every Word (View Post).

So, as Vicky Kaushal turns 32, we are going drool over a few of his pics as a celebration. We obviously can't camp outside his house to wave at him in the morning. Lockdown, guys. But we won't be surprised if in a few years, there is a sea of his fans outside his residence on his birthday to wish him. Like it happens with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. So, without further ado, here are the hottest pics of Vicky 'Awesome' Kaushal. We gave him the middle name. Vicky Kaushal Goes Into 'Thug Life' Mode As He Enters the Elite 'Omelette Flippers' Club (Watch Video).

Check Out These Insanely Hot Pics Of Vicky Kaushal:

Dark Mode On

Dripping Hotness

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Soaking in? 📸: @shivajistormsen

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Good Morning

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ootd 📸: @shivajistormsen

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Lust Stories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@shivajistormsen : Cmon Vicky I want you to feel all sexy... Me: 😬😬😬🙈🙈🙈???

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Women Find Men 10x Hotter In A Kurta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“The AC’s on Sir... हाँ तो इधर घुमा ना!” . . @khamkhaphotoartist x @amandeepkaur87

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Paani Mein Aag Lagayi And All

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Debut Shot! 🌊💥#dabbooratnanicalendar Thank You... @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani !

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Loves Beds

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blame it on @shivajistormsen for my narcissism 😁🙈😇

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Wow, The Dude Loves Getting Pics Clicked On Beds

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#photoshoot #bts #cosmopolitan #comingup #feb2017

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Too On The Nose?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gorom Laagche! #GQ

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Despite being so hot, Vicky remains humble AF. "The heartthrob element also takes me by surprise a bit. I think it is a very pleasant feeling. It's got a lot to do with the characters I've played, and that they've resonated. It's not like I'm the handsomest man ever. There are much sexier men, with better physique and charisma," he said in an interview. This humility makes him even hotter. Sorry we did not make the rules. Happy birthday, Vicky.