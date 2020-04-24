Vicky Kaushal Shares a Heartfelt Fan Tribute That Traces His Journey From Masaan to Uri, and We Agree With Every Word (View Post)

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood actor, Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved and successful stars in the business. He made his B-town debut in the year 2015 with Masaan and from thereon was noticed by many filmmakers. Slowly and steadily, his charm and acting prowess made fans go gaga over him and in no time he became a bankable actor. Over the years, he has proved his versatility as an actor in films like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and many more. Recently, Vicky came across a poem written by one of his fans on his life journey and as a sweet gesture, the actor shared the same on his Instagram. Vicky Kaushal Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

Teasing fans with a collage of different avatars he has played on the celluloid, Kaushal re-posted the heartfelt piece. Elaborating on the written piece, it highlights the actors struggles so far. From how he rejected a job offer to fulfil his dreams to how he brings life to each character he portrays onscreen, the poem is super emotional. Not to miss, the fan's write up also mentions how Kaushal's family was by his side when he needed them. Vicky Kaushal Gets a 'Quarantine Cut' and We Think It's Giving Us Enough 'Josh' To Get One Too! (View Pic).

Check Out The Post Shared By Vicky Below:

Well, what a down to earth actor he is and we love how he took the effort and shared a fan's heart touching poem. Meanwhile, the actor is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and shares snippets from his daily routine. The star also has good roles piled up ahead as he will be seen in films like Shaheed Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar's Takht. Stay tuned!