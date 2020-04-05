Vicky Kaushal Goes Into 'Thug Life' Mode As He Enters the Elite 'Omelette Flippers' Club (Watch Video)

Vicky Kaushal Omlette Flip Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown is surely bringing out the talents of celebrities among other things than just their acting jobs. We have been seeing most of them trying to utilise this time to learn new things and also spending time with their loved ones. While we have seen Alia Bhatt indulge in some reading, Janhvi Kapoor trying her hands at painting and so on, their Takht co-star Vicky Kaushal seems to be enjoying his time in the kitchen. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of his newfound culinary skills as he tried to do the classic 'omelette flip' and guess what, totally aced it. COVID-19 Lockdown: Vicky Kaushal Cleaning His Ceiling Fan Without a Stool Leaves Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez Impressed.

It has been fun watching celebrities doing all kinds of household chores but we got to say, Vicky Kaushal won us over with not only his perfectly golden looking omelette but also that amazing flip. The actor posting the fun video on Instagram also tweaked it with the "Thug Life" overtone. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmletteFlippers ! #chotikhushiyaan." Earlier in his Instagram stories, the actor had also posted a video of his brother Sunny Kaushal trying to do the same but failing at it. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His First Crush; Guess This Famous Bollywood Actress!

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Video Here:

A couple of days ago, the actor had also posted a picture of himself cleaning the fans in his house. He gave the picture a quirky twist by putting up a hilarious caption saying, "Thought I’d interact with my fans today..." Overall, we can't thank social media enough for keeping us entertained with these posts from our favourite celebrities amid this lockdown.