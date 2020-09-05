Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are not only one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, but they are even one of the most successful stars of Hindi Cinema. Over the years, with impressive roles they both have proved their mettle as actors. Saif and Kareena, the finest actors of Bollywood, have an adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan. He is indeed the favourite star kid and also one of the most photographed star kids. Taimur who is also fondly called as Tim, his pictures take the internet by storm. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Glimpse of Little Taimur’s Lego Ganpati and We Are Going Aww.

It usually happens that children follow parents’ route in terms of career choice, especially in the world of showbiz. We are now seeing many star kids who are getting launched by some the biggest production houses. So will Taimur Ali Khan also be an actor one fine day and be successful just like parents and other members in the family? In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has talked about her son’s future and his choice of profession. Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child: Randhir Kapoor Is ‘Absolutely Delighted’ Over His Daughter’s Pregnancy.

About Taimur Ali Khan becoming one of the biggest stars or not in the future, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted as saying, “I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He’s not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue.” She also stated, “I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their child and Taimur is all set to become a big brother. The actress is reportedly due around March 2021.

